Evers Orders Bars, Restaurants to Close, Limits Gatherings

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has ordered a statewide ban on all gatherings of more than 10 people as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, and closed all bars and restaurants, except for delivery and pickup orders.

He announced the new limits in an attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Evers also extended the closure of all public and private K-12 schools indefinitely and called on the Legislature to waive a one-week waiting period to receive unemployment compensation insurance.

Evers said he would be talking with legislative leaders on Wednesday about an aid package.

The number of confirmed cases in Wisconsin increased from 47 to 72.

