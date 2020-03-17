Grandma’s Marathon Still on for June, Officials Discussing Further Action

Officials recommend participants should look into cancellation plans for lodging in case race is postponed or cancelled.

DULUTH, Minn.- Grandma’s Marathon has not decided yet if the race of more than 9,000 runners will be cancelled because of the Coronavirus.

Race officials told us they are right now discussing whether they need to cancel or postpone the race in June 19th.

As for now, the race is still on.

But officials are urging runners and spectators to be prepared for anything, especially with how rapidly fluid concerns around COVID-19 have been.

“I would just recommend that any participants that have already booked their lodging or their travel just to see what kind of options they do have in case there is a cancellation,” Grandma’s Marketing and Public Relations Director Mandi Peterson. “We’ve never had to cancel before, so this is new to us if the situation were to come where we had to make that call.”

If officials decide to cancel or postpone they are hoping to make the announcement sooner than later.