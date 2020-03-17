Health Officials Confirm 60 Cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota, 47 in Wisconsin

Minnesota now has 60 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the state, according to state health officials.

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Department of Health announced that the state now has 60 cases of COVID-19, with 2,336 people tested.

The counties with cases include Anoka, Benton, Blue Earth, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Olmsted, Ramsey, Renville, Stearns, Waseca, Washington, and Wright counties. Benton County is the only new county with a confirmed case.

Officials say the patients range in age from 17-94.

Wisconsin health officials are reporting there are now 47 confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout 10 counties.

Wisconsin counties with cases include Dane, Fond du Lac, Milwaukee, Outagamie, Pierce, Racine, Sheboygan, Waukesha, Winnebago, and Wood.