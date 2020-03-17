IST Gym Transitioning to “Virtual Training” of Athletes

The gym is transitioning to virtual training through social media, videos and online engagement.

DULUTH, Minn. – Beginning Wednesday, gyms across the state will be forced to shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Impact Sports Training Gym in Duluth gave their student-athletes one last chance to get some in-person work before the shut down goes into effect.

The gym welcomes high school and college athletes from across the Northland as they were preparing for the upcoming spring season. But with everything either cancelled or on hold, it becomes more important than ever to stay in shape.

“It’s really important to me because I don’t want to lose any of my strength, especially with still the possibility of me having my season and losing what I’ve worked on for almost a year now because I really want to do well this year,” Proctor junior Megan Binsfield said.

“It’s a really neat relationship. We’ve been working with them intimately for their whole careers. We’ve been working with local schools, sports associations, coaches, parents and athletes,” said gym owner Chris Bell.

“That’s really cool because we’re all quarantined at home and being able to just pull out our iPhones and get a workout, do it right in our rooms, kitchen, dining room. Wherever you want to do it. It’s pretty cool that they’re doing that,” Proctor senior Cole Johnson said.

“It’s really important to utilize tools that they have at home and different creative means of exercising without a gym and without a coach there to cue you and to encourage you,” Bell said.

Bell added that the gym will be closed for at least ten days and will re-evaluate their plan moving forward at that time.