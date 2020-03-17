Latest Worldwide Coronavirus Numbers: Approximately 196,000 Cases, more than 7,000 Deaths

According to the Johns Hopkins University & Health Center Coronavirus Resource Center, there are 196,640 confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide as of Tuesday afternoon.

Other worldwide confirmed coronavirus numbers include 80,840 recoveries, and 7,893 deaths.

The United States has seen 5,894 cases so far, with 97 deaths and 17 recoveries.

China still has the highest number of cases at 81,058, but is also the country with the most recoveries, at 68,798.