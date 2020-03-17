Minnesota Businesses Shut Down Due to Coronavirus

DULUTH, Minn.– Governor Walz laid out his plan for Minnesota businesses to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus. On Tuesday, that plan was put into action.

The new measures taken by the state require bars and restaurants to be closed to dine-in customers by 5 p.m. Tuesday and continue through at least 5 p.m. March 27. This leaves a big question mark for what lies ahead for businesses involved.

“It’s a huge effect,” said Dave Hoops, Owner of Hoops Brewing.

The timing couldn’t be worse for bars. The restrictions on businesses take place on St. Patrick’s Day. One of the busiest days of the year for their business.

Dubh Linn Pub in Duluth says St. Patrick’s Day is their busiest day of the year. The pub made the most of their limited time today. Offering their St. Patrick’s Day menu for both dine-in and takeout orders.

“St. Patrick’s day is a pretty big part of the pub and part of the community,” said Mike Maxim, Owner of Dubh Linn Pub. “Giving staff an opportunity to make money on a day everyone kind of depends on.”

Another obstacle businesses are trying to overcome is what to do with their employees during this time. Dubh Linn will be keeping staff on hand and moving their role to handle the takeout orders that will be coming their way.

Hoops Brewing in Canal Park is another business trying to make sure they are ready for the massive change.

“We’re as prepared as we can be,” said Hoops. “We’re in a much different position then more of the production breweries here in town who sell a majority of their beer out in the market. We sell 94 percent of our beer in this room. So that’s going to affect us a lot.”

Hoops Brewing is offering growlers-to-go as an option for their customers. This not only allows them to keep some of their business going but it also provides an opportunity for their employees to work. Hoops Brewing is looking to keep around six members working at a time during this period.

Meanwhile, Marcus Theaters has shut down their theater in Duluth until further notice. The Great Lakes Aquarium is closing until April 15. And black bear casino and the Fond-du-Luth casino will close Wednesday at 5 p.m. and for at least 14 days.

You can find more information about the growlers-to-go from hoops brewing on their Facebook page. You can find the link here.