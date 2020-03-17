Salvation Army Provides Box Lunches to Area Residents

Instead of shutting down its lunch program, the Salvation Army is now providing box lunches for area residents.

DULUTH, Minn. – Instead of hosting lunch in a room with several dozen other people, the Salvation Army is now providing box lunches for area residents that they can now take on the go.

The Salvation Army’s lunch box program provided meals at its Duluth location.

For some people, it might be the only meal they can get all day.

This will be the way the Salvation Army distributes their lunches until further notice.

“So far everybody has been very thankful that we had done this, that we just didn’t shut the program down, that we’re still feeding them,” said Nancy Leslie, the Emergency Services Supervisor for the Salvation Army.

Church services have been canceled at the Salvation Army because of the virus, along with its rookie basketball tournament.