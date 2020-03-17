Six-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady Leaving Patriots

(AP) – Tom Brady is poised to leave the New England Patriots.

Brady posted on social media “my football journey will take place elsewhere.”

LOVE YOU PATS NATION pic.twitter.com/lxSQZmnjPL — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

The comments by the 42-year-old quarterback were the first to indicate he would leave the franchise he’s led to six Super Bowl titles and the only professional football home he has had.

The one-year contract Brady signed prior to last season expires Wednesday afternoon.

He actually could still work out a new deal with New England but his Instagram post suggests that won’t happen.