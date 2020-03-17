Vikre Distillery Gives Out Homemade Sanitizer

The sanitizer is free, you just need to bring a spray container up to 16 ounces to fill it up.

DULUTH, Minn. – Vikre Distillery in Canal Park has created their own sanitizer and is giving it out to the public.

It’s a sprayable sanitizer with 70 percent denatured alcohol. The sanitizer is free but you need to bring a spray container up to 16 ounces to fill it up.

Vikre says because it’s a spray, to not use it often on your hands because it could dry out your skin, but it’s good to use on surfaces.

“To turn it into hand sanitizer, you can add aloe but we weren’t able to get our hands on it. You can spray it on a table, a door handle, a light switch, whatever. It will evaporate and that will be sanitized,” founder of Vikre distillery Joel Vikre said.

Vikre says that they will continue to give out the sanitizer until they run out or until they shut down. You can check Vikre’s Facebook page for updates.