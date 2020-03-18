‘A Place for Fido’ Offering Pickup, Curbside, Delivery at Fitger’s Complex

A few businesses inside Fitger's Complex are still operating on a pickup and delivery basis for food for people and dogs.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Fitger’s Complex in Duluth is the latest mall to temporarily close amid coronavirus concerns.

But a few businesses inside are still operating on a pickup and delivery basis for food for people and dogs.

A Place for Fido supplies food for all kinds of dogs and even ones with sensitive stomachs.

Customers cannot shop in the store right now, but they are still taking orders online and by phone.

The front doors of Fitger’s will be open so customers can pick up orders at Fido’s, but employees will even take orders to the curb or deliver to homes.

We do have some people that want to stock up a little bit they are buying a little bit earlier than they normally do just to have that extra food but we want to assure them that our supply chains are still up and running we get three weekly deliveries here just in food products so we constantly have food coming into our store,” said Jamie Parent, the owner at A Place for Fido.

Mexico Lindo and Fitger’s Brewhouse are also open, only taking orders for takeout, curbside pickup, and through Food Dudes.