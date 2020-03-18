Animal Allies Taking Precautionary Measures Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Animal Allies Humane Society in Duluth Postpones Humane Education Activities, Volunteer Trainings Until End of April

DULUTH, Minn. – The COVID-19 pandemic is now impacting the animals up for adoption in the Northland.

Animal Allies Humane Society in Duluth announced Wednesday morning on FOX 21 Local News that all humane education activities and volunteer trainings will be postponed until the end of April.

Michelle Carter, Development Officer at Animal Allies, said the shelter is experiencing shifts from normal daily operations.

For those interested in fostering an animal from the shelter, Carter says now is a great time to do so.

The shelter is offering one-on-one foster training with their volunteer coordinator for anyone interested in fostering an animal during the coronavirus pandemic.

Animal Allies will also stop allowing casual visitors into the adoption center at this time.

Only serious adopters are welcome to stop by and meet with animals.

Pet of the Week:

This week’s adoptable pet of the week is Ariel!

Ariel is a fawn and white American Staffordshire Terrier who is four years old.

She came to Animal Allies back in November and is now looking for her new loving home.

Ariel is a nervous girl, but has tons of energy to run and play. She needs some time to adjust to new situations, but once she opens up she is a free spirit.

Shelter officials say she will be spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated by the time of adoption.

Ariel’s adoption fee is $275 plus tax.