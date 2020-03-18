CHUM Food Shelf Offering To-Go Meal Boxes

The food shelf was helped by a big donation from the Rosary School.

DULUTH, Minn.- CHUM Food Shelf at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in West Duluth is not letting the Coronavirus stop them from getting food to those in need.

The food shelf is offering 20 to-go box meals everyday from 11-1:45 out of the West alley door.

CHUM also received a large donation from the Holy Rosary School of 351 pints of milk, 455 pounds of dry goods, and about $600 in cash.

Officials said this will last them about 3-4 weeks before goods start dwindling so any and all donations are welcomed.

“Right now I would tell you if you have food on hand that you’re not going to use it’s a good idea to donate it to a food shelf,” said Distributive Services Director Scott Van Daele. “Send your money to us because we’re able to buy food a whole lot cheaper than you would be able to at a Grocery store.”

“As scared as I think we all are about how this is going to last and all of that sort of stuff, I think Duluth will always come through at the end.”