College Freshman Season Ends for Former Marshall Pitcher Ben Pedersen

DULUTH, Minn. – Three weeks ago, Missouri freshman pitcher and Duluth native Ben Pedersen extended his scoreless innings streak to 5.1 with a clean three outs in relief. What the former Duluth Marshall star didn’t know was that would be his final inning of work for his freshman year due to the corona virus pandemic.

“Our team was on a flight to go down to our first SEC series in Alabama. And we fly into Chicago and found out there, ‘hey you guys are postponed on your season until March 30th’. I think it was over the weekend, we found out that you’re going to be delayed until April 15th now. Then just today we found out that the whole season got cut altogether. Pretty tough news,” said Pedersen.

Pedersen was sent home but was able to get in some work this week at his favorite gym: IST Crossfit in Duluth. He added that it’s important to stay in shape, even in a lost season.

“The ruling on is you can’t be inside your field’s facility or any of your athletic facilities at the colleges. Our weight room got shut down. Our field is shut down. We had to move everything out and stuff like that. So to be able to have a place like this in my hometown is huge. I’ve been coming here for years, probably since middle school so it’s been great to get back,” Pedersen said.

Pedersen says he will look into regaining his year of eligibility thanks to a provision announced by the NCAA.