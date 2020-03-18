Culver’s Gives Free Meals to Health Care Workers

DULUTH, Minn. – Even during this uncertain time, businesses are helping out the community.

Culver’s locations in Duluth, Two Harbors, Ashland and Superior are providing value baskets free of charge to health care workers.

This includes a choice of a free entree with fries and a beverage.

All those who qualify have to do is show their ID badge at the drive thru.

“I’m just in awe of all the positive feedback that we did it because we didn’t do it for the recognition, we did it to recognize everyone and all their hard work in the health care system,” said Beth Fritsche, the owner of Culver’s in Duluth.

The Culver’s in Duluth gave away 55 meals yesterday.

The giveaway lasts until Sunday.