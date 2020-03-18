Duluth Diocese Suspends Mass to Help Stem the Spread of COVID-19

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Diocese announced on Wednesday that they will be suspending masses through April 20 to help stem the spread of COVID-19.

The suspension takes effect Friday, March 20.

According to the press release, All gatherings of more than 10 people will also be canceled.

Father Bissonette says confessions and office hours should continue to be made available on a regular basis and that churches should be open for an extended period each day so people can visit individually to pray.

“I do not take these temporary measures lightly and I strongly encourage you, the Faithful and the Clergy, to do the same,” Father Bissonette wrote. “Let us pray that I will be able to lift them soon, that we will remain safe and well as we stand with Mary at the foot of the Cross during this time of crisis, and that we will be able quickly to resume the public sharing of the Gospel and our Catholic faith.”

Father Bisonette noted that the suspension could extend beyond April 20 if necessary.