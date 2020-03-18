Esko Softball Team Stays Busy During Postponement

The Eskomos are waiting on the MSHSL to make a decision on whether or not the spring sports season will be cancelled.

ESKO, Minn. – While high school teams are prohibited from holding organized practices the Esko softball team is putting in work in a creative way.

“My dad brought it to my attention this morning. He was like ‘Well do you want to hit?’ And I’m like ‘Where am I supposed to do that?’ He was like ‘Well we can set up the bownet in the garage. And I was like OK let’s do it,” senior Dea DeLeon said.

“She was like ‘I’m hitting in my garage if you want to come hit with me’. And I was like ‘Yeah sure’ because I know me and Dea are always trying to take advantage of the time we have to hit and stuff. So I was like ‘Sure I’ll just come over’ and here I am,” said senior Kristy DeMuth.

But until then, they'll keep preparing like they'll be back on the diamond soon.

“This could be my last time that I’m actually going to hit while the season is still on the line. So I just want to take all my time that I have right now and practice while I can,” said DeMuth.

“I know a bunch of other people on my team are probably doing the same thing, hoping each day that we’re going to get to play another day and they’re just getting better. Everyone I know is going to want to play so everyone’s working hard,” DeLeon said.