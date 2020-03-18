How to Keep Your House Clean Amid Coronavirus Concerns

DULUTH, Minn.– As more and more people are staying home due to Coronavirus. Extra effort is being used to make sure homes are as germ-free as can be.

Marianne’s Professional Cleaning has seen an increase of ten homes per week with a lot more calls for tips on how to keep their homes clean. They suggest disinfecting doorknobs, light switch covers. Also using new rags and wipes when cleaning surfaces in bathrooms and kitchens to avoid spreading germs around your house.

“Our profession is right now is highly important with the development of [Coronavirus] because we can help to hopefully eliminate some of the fear by using some preventative measures,” said Mary Ann Montgomery of Marianne’s Professional Cleaning.

If you want more information on cleaning and personal hygiene. The CDC has more information on their website.