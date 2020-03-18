Liquor Stores Busy Amidst Coronavirus

While bars are closing in the Northland, liquor stores are experiencing an uptick in business to accommodate those who want a drink or two.

Lake Aire Bottle Shoppe in Duluth is currently open. It says it’s having a steady stream of people coming into the business.

The store says all kinds of hard liquor are currently being sold.

“Right now, people are still surprised that we’re still open,” said Joe Rice, assistant manager of Lake Aire Bottle Shoppe. “A lot of regulars are buying probably double what they usually would and still coming in just as often.”

Bars and restaurants could reopen as soon as March 27th in Minnesota, while no date has been set in Wisconsin.