Miller Hill Mall Modifies Operating Hours Due to COVID-19

DULUTH, Minn. – The Miller Hill Mall is temporarily changing its operating hours amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mall says the changes were made to support retailers and the community and are in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Operating hours will now be 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday.

The changes went into effect on Tuesday, March 17.

Mall officials say that operating hours of stores and restaurants within the mall may vary and recommend people check their website for the latest information.