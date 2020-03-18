Minnesota Salons, Spas Close Amid COVID-19 Crisis

In accordance with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s executive order, all salons and spas across the state are closed until March 27 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the Minnesota Board of Cosmetology, all hair salons, nail salons, and other spa-like businesses closed Tuesday night and will remain closed until March 27.

As the state reports at least 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, the governor has ordered all K-12 schools to close. He has also ordered all bars and restaurants to shift to take-out options only. All places of entertainment – such as theaters and museums – are also closed.

“We need to stop congregating. We’re going to close the bars. We’re going to close the restaurants. We’re going to close the places where we gather,” Walz told reporters. “Understand, the magnitude of what we’re doing is not lost on any of us.”

The CDC advises that people keep a “social distance” of at least 6 feet from others and avoid physical contact when possible.