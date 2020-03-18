Northland Cancellations, Postponements Due to COVID-19

To add your cancellation to this list, email news@fox21online.com.

*UPDATE – March 17: Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has ordered a statewide ban on all gatherings of more than 10 people as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 17 and closed all bars and restaurants, except for delivery and pickup orders. He announced the new limits in an attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Evers also extended the closure of all public and private K-12 schools indefinitely and called on the Legislature to waive a one-week waiting period to receive unemployment compensation insurance. For the full order and list of exemptions, click here.

*On March 16, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz ordered the temporary closure of Minnesota restaurants and bars to dine-in customers. He also ordered the temporary closure of other places of public accommodation and amusement, including theaters, museums, fitness centers, and community clubs. These closures will be in effect until March 27 at 5:00 p.m.

The full list of businesses affected by this rule closing is below:

Restaurants, food courts, cafes, coffeehouses, and other places of public accommodation offering food or beverage for on-premises consumption. This excludes institutional and in-house food cafeterias for businesses, hospitals, and long-term care facilities;

Bars, taverns, brewpubs, breweries, microbreweries, distilleries, wineries, tasting rooms, clubs, and other places of public accommodation that offer alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption; Hookah bars, cigar bars, and vaping lounges offering their products for on-premises consumption;

Theaters, cinemas, museums, and indoor and outdoor performance venues;

Gymnasiums, fitness centers, recreation centers, indoor sports facilities, indoor exercise facilities, exercise studios, and spas;

Amusement parks, arcades, bingo halls, bowling alleys, indoor climbing facilities, skating rinks, trampoline parks, and other similar recreational or entertainment facilities; Facilities of country clubs, golf clubs, boating or yacht clubs, sports or athletic clubs, and dining clubs.



Cancellations:

First Lutheran Church: On site services canceled until further notice Services and devotions available online at flcduluth.org or on Facebook

South Shore School District to close Tuesday

Big Ten Conference

Duluth Community Centers, Park Buildings, Senior Centers

Duluth Public Library branches

Glensheen Mansion: Closed through April 1

Split Rock Lighthouse: Closed through March 31

NCHC postseason tournament

Minnesota Public Radio – All public events: March 14-April 24

The Hummingbird Customized Living Facility – St. Urhos Day Party: March 16

Child and Adult Care Food Program Week event and press conference: March 16

Grand Casino Mille Lacs & Grand Casino Hinckley: March 16 stating at 4:00 p.m.

Cheer America: March 16 & March 23

Brookston Community Centers: March 17

Cloquet Community Centers: March 17

Essentia Health Center for Personal Fitness: March 17 Therapy & Performance Center will remain open

Greater Duluth Business Association – Black Woods London Rd: March 17

Public Golf Committee meeting: March 17

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northland: Dave Goldberg Branch: March 17 – March 27 Lincoln Park Branch: March 18 – March 27 Superior Branch: March 18 – March 27 Grand Rapids and Greenway Branches: March 18 – March 27

Antique Appraisal: March 18

Black Bear Casino: March 18 at 5:00 p.m.

Duluth and St. Louis County at the Capitol events: March 18 & 19

Duluth YMCA – Y fitness, health and wellness centers, and pools: March 18 – March 30

Fond-du-Luth Casino: March 18 at 5:00 p.m.

Superior Public Library: March 18

Superior YMCA: March 18 – April 5 Childcare to remain open

Concrete Paving Association of Minnesota banquet: March 19-20

Duluth Diocese – All public Masses: March 20 – April 20

Arrowhead Auto Body Motorhead Madness – DECC: March 21 & 22

Statewide Emergency Communication Board meeting: March 26

UW-Superior – Musical Comedy “Company”: March 27-29 & April 3-5

Downtown Duluth Art Walk: March 27

UW-Superior – Cultural Night: March 28

Harlem Globetrotters: March 29

Arrowhead Home & Builder Show: April 1 – 5

MN Assn of Townships-Spring Short Course: April 3

SME Minnesota Conference: April 6 – April 8

Homegrown Music Festival – All programming: April 26 – May 3

Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness: All events through May 1

UMD School of Fine Arts Events: UMD School of Fine Arts – Shapiro & Smith Dance: March 17 UMD School of Fine Arts -“Machinal”: March 17-22 UMD School of Fine Arts -Senior Student show | Bella Schlotthauer: March 17 UMD School of Fine Arts -Senior Student show | Rebecca Johnson: March 17 UMD School of Fine Arts -Student Recital: Lucy Cai: March 18 UMD School of Fine Arts -Guest Artist Recital: Heather Miller: March 19 UMD School of Fine Arts -Head of the Lakes Jazz Festival: Atlantis Quartet: March 20 UMD School of Fine Arts -Head of the Lakes Jazz Festival: Yosvany Terry: March 21 UMD School of Fine Arts -Student Recital: Spencer Shotts: March 22 UMD School of Fine Arts -Graduate Recital: Rebekah Erdman: March 23 UMD School of Fine Arts -Matinee Musical Scholarship Concert: March 24 UMD School of Fine Arts -Women in the Soviet Union lecture: March 24 UMD School of Fine Arts -Senior Student show | Leigh Freyholtz: March 24 UMD School of Fine Arts -Piano Day Guest Artist Concert: Dr. Christine Tithecott: March 27 UMD School of Fine Arts -Monster Piano Day: March 28 UMD School of Fine Arts -Student Recital: Malia Bortnem & Molly Vanalst: March 28 UMD School of Fine Arts -UMD Clarinet Studio Recital: March 29 UMD School of Fine Arts -Guest Artist Recital: Martha Councell-Vargas: March 29 UMD School of Fine Arts -Visual Culture Lecture Series: Christina Z. Anderson: March 31



