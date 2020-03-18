Plumbers Warn of Flushing Alternative Items

DULUTH, Minn.– The toilet paper shortage has plumbing experts warning homeowners to be careful what alternatives are flushed down the pipe.

ASP Plumbing in Duluth tells us crews have been busier since the Coronavirus outbreak. They say older sewer lines made with clay tile can crack and cause roots to pick up materials that don’t disintegrate right away, causing pipes to plug up.

“You can flush a lot of things but that doesn’t mean they’re going to break down,” said Caleb Wistad, Plumbing Manager for ASP. “They’re biodegradable so they will eventually but not before they get caught in those roots in the pipe and plug up your sewer.”

ASP says to avoid using so-called flushable wipes, paper towels, and even rags as alternatives to toilet paper.