Ruby’s Pantry Hosting Drive-Thru Service this Month

For this month, Ruby's will be operating outside the church in the parking lot with drive-thru service.

DULUTH, Minn. – Ruby’s Pantry is not stopping its food distribution on Thursday at Duluth’s Coppertop Church, but the way it’s being handed out is much different.

Normally people are welcomed into the church basement where they can select their food.

Cars will pull-up, get registered and pay a $20 donation and one bundle of food will be put into their car.

Bundles include meat, dairy, and things like pasta all totaling about eighty pounds of groceries.

Despite the risks, the staff is willing to keep going to serve the community’s needs.

“I feel like we kind of have to be that stable point something that people have come to rely on and we’re not taking it away we’re still going to be there we understand that there is potential risk to us as volunteers,” said Brian Kreager, a co-coordinator of Ruby’s Pantry Coppertop.

Registration starts at 4:30 Thursday evening at the Coppertop Church.

Organizers at Ruby’s Pantry says they are working with a much smaller volunteer staff right now, so extra help would be appreciated.

As always, monetary donations are welcome to help keep the food flowing.

For more information visit their website here.