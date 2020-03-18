Salons, Spas in Minnesota Ordered to Close Through March 27

Owners of Local Salons Speak Out Regarding the Impact of Business Closures

DULUTH, Minn. – If you get your hair cut in Minnesota, you won’t be able to anymore – at least until March 27 at 5:00 p.m.

Affective Tuesday, March 17 at 5:00 p.m., under orders from Governor Tim Walz, hair and nail salons as well as spas have been ordered to close due to concerns over COVID-19.

This news is impacting thousands who work long hours and often do live paycheck to paycheck.

“Typically there are lots of people in and out throughout the day,” said Tori Rasmussen, Owner of Envy A Salon in Two Harbors.

For the time being, cuts, colors, trims, and other essential services in beauty will no longer be an option for Minnesotans.

“Two Harbors and the North Shore being a very elderly community, and those are the most vulnerable people right now, it’s a concern. I don’t want to be giving it to those people,” said Rasmussen. “Our job besides cutting hair is to protect the public with our licenses with the Board of Cosmetology.”

Rasmussen takes safety seriously while helping beautify countless customers who walk through the doors of the small business she shares with one renter.

“To be honest I was relieved; we work very close to people every day. We’re touching them every day. We’re inches from their face when we’re doing a bang trim,” said Rasmussen.

The small business owner isn’t getting any rest during the closure. As of Wednesday afternoon, she’s touched base with nearly 85 percent of clients in regards to cancellations and rebooking.

“I’m a little concerned being that we own the building, the property, and the business. Property taxes are due soon, those are thousands of dollars,” said Rasmussen.

It’s a financial nightmare no business owner is prepared to deal with so suddenly.

“It breaks my heart. It’s probably one of the heaviest things that weigh on me is my employees,” said Lynn Hanson, Owner of Duo Tones Salon in West Duluth. “For me, it was the hardest to break the news to my staff members. I have about 14 employees here that rely on their paychecks, living paycheck to paycheck and work hard for it.”

Hanson now has a dedicated team of employees to worry about.

“It’s been a whirlwind,” said Hanson.

As of now, she’s not sure what could come next as the spread of COVID-19 continues across the state.

“In my 37 years of living I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Hanson.

She, like many other stylists in Minnesota, is continuously calling clients. However, Hanson says, for now, rebooking will have to wait for a later date.

“We’ve been calling people since eight, now I think the girls are still calling, just letting everyone know we are closed until then,” said Hanson.

With the situation across the globe changing minute by minute, these dedicated professionals will have to wait to see what happens next to continue their profession, and collecting paychecks they work long, hard hours to obtain.

“I just want everybody to stay safe. Hunker down. Hug everybody a little closer if you can in your family distance,” said Hanson.

“I guess we can coast for a little while but not forever,” said Rasmussen.

This situation is changing hour by hour across the state.

