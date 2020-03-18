St. Louis County Declares Local State Of Emergency

This state of emergency builds on state executive orders and federal declarations already imposed.

DULUTH, Minn – As the Coronavirus pandemic continues, the St. Louis County Board of Commissioners has now declared a local state of emergency.

Public access to all St. Louis County offices, including walk-up service windows, will now be suspended.

Some St. Louis County employees will also be required to report to work to help allow for the continuation of essential services.

Other staff members are being given the opportunity to complete duties remotely.

“This is going to be more of a marathon than a sprint. It may be a marathon where the finish line is a moving target. There are going to be hurdles,” said St. Louis County Human Resources Director Jim Gottschald.

One of the hurdles the county is overcoming, with this declaration, is the lack of ease to implement disaster plans.

The local state of emergency allows for the flexibility of county leaders to respond and impose necessary resources to react to this pandemic.

“I think we can be responsive to our workforce and residents in a more uncomplicated fashion where we don’t have to look over existing policies and bring the board for a special discussion,” said County Administrator Kevin Gray.

St. Louis county courthouse in Duluth, Hibbing, and Virginia will remain open.

Only high priority cases will be handled.

All other non-essential cases will be rescheduled at a later date.

Also, solid waste sites will continue servicing the county.

The local state of emergency in St. Louis county holds for a period of three days.

At that point, the board of commissioners would have to revisit the resolution, if necessary.

The next board meeting is scheduled for this Tuesday.