St. Luke’s Scaling Back Nonessential Appointments, Elective Surgeries, Procedures

DULUTH, Minn. – Starting Thursday, March 19 St. Luke’s will be scaling back on nonessential clinic appointments, elective surgeries, and procedures.

The hospital says they will be rescheduling many of these appointments through April 1.

St. Luke’s says they will contact patients to let them know if their appointment is going to be rescheduled and patients with questions can contact their clinic directly.

Additionally, St. Luke’s is making changes to their COVID-19 testing protocol as directed by the Minnesota Department of Health, and will only be testing health care providers or first responders who are symptomatic and patients who are ill enough to require admission.

St. Luke’s says these changes are due to the severe shortage of COVID-19 tests.