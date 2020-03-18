Stocks Plunge Amid Recession Fears

NEW YORK-Stocks fell 7% on Wall Street and triggered another temporary halt to trading as fears spread that the coronavirus is causing a global recession.

The Dow has lost all its gains since President Donald Trump’s inauguration. The price of crude oil dropped more than 15% as traders anticipate a sharp pullback in demand for energy.

Even prices for longer-term U.S. Treasurys, which are seen as some of the safest possible investments, fell as investors sold what they could to raise cash.

The sharp market swings came despite promises from Trump to prop up the U.S. economy with a package that could reach $1 trillion.