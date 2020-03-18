Students Receive Free Breakfast And Lunch During Coronavirus Pandemic

DULUTH, Minn.- With all Minnesota schools being required to close its doors during Coronavirus pandemic, the Duluth Public School district is making sure students are continuing to be fed by giving out free breakfast and lunch.

Starting Wednesday until March 27th any student 18 or younger from any school in Duluth can grab one of the to-go meals.

Bagged breakfast and lunches are being served at designated locations and times.

Students must be present in order to receive meals.

During this pandemic, The free breakfast and lunch is giving some families some relief.

“I think its really great, especially for me I am currently not working. It’s a horrible time to be worrying about making sure my son has food,” said Heather Eck.

