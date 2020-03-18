Superior Family Restaurant Offers Free Meals to Anyone in Need

Restaurant still offers normal takeout 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Only one day after Wisconsin Bars and Restaurants were abruptly ordered to close, one restaurant in Superior is offering all they can to those in need.

Superior Family Restaurant off Tower Avenue is offering free meals to anyone facing hardship who are figuring out where their next meal is coming from.

The offer is not limited to children or the elderly, but anyone struggling. Of course they ask that no one take advantage of this, so they can keep it going as long as possible.

“If you have extra or you’re able to help others, we rally together,” said server Samantha Cotten. “Because what’s going to matter when all of this is over is how well he looked after each other and how well we work together despite the trying times that we’re going through.”

The restaurant will still remain open for normal takeout orders between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.