UMD’s Nick Wolff Signs with Boston Bruins

He'll join former UMD captain and Esko native Karson Kuhlman.

DULUTH, Minn. – As the season came to an end for the UMD men’s hockey team, we’ll start to hear about players who will continue their hockey careers in the pros. And Wednesday, we got our first signing.

Senior defenseman and team co-captain Nick Wolff has signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Boston Bruins. In 33 games this season, the Eagan native finished with a team-leading plus-18 rating and is a finalist for the NCHC’s Defensive Defenseman Award.

He’ll join another former UMD captain on the Bruins in Esko native Karson Kuhlman.