Update: Miller Hill Mall to Temporarily Close

DULUTH, Minn. – Simon Property Group announced Wednesday afternoon that it will be closing all of its malls in the U.S. in an effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The measure means that Miller Hill Mall will close tonight at 7 p.m. and open Monday, Mar. 30.

“The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers, and employees are of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President of Simon.

Earlier today the Miller Hill Mall released a statement that it would be temporarily changing its operating hours amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but it would remain open to the public for the time being.

Yesterday, the Mall of America announced that it would close from March 17 through at least March 31 to protect the health and safety of its guests and team members.

There are currently about 77 cases of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Minnesota in at least 16 counties.