UWS Officially Cancels Spring Sports Season

The athletic department will now have five months to prepare for the fall sports season in hopes that it starts on time.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – This week, the University of Wisconsin-Superior had to make the tough decision and cancel their entire spring sports season. Athletic Director Nick Bursik spoke about making the announcement to the Yellowjackets community.

“It’s been tough to navigate. We certainly know these decisions impact a lot of student-athletes and a lot of opportunities, some of which may never come back. But we’ve always been focused on our top priority, which is the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and our spectators,” Bursik said.

Bursik adds that one of the hardest parts about the whole situation is that no one has ever had to deal with something like this before.

“There’s no pathway defined. We’re all walking with a ton of ambiguity here. And things changes daily and hourly. It provides a lot of uncertainty and unfortunately, there’s not answers defined for a lot of questions right now. For us, we’re just focused on supporting our student-athletes the best we can and trying to navigate that process,” said Bursik.

Moving forward, Bursik says the athletic department will now have five months to prepare for the fall sports season in hopes that it starts on time.