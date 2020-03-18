UWS Students Will Continue Online Courses Through end of Semester

SUPERIOR, Wis. – University of Wisconsin-Superior students will continue alternative delivery of their courses through the end of the spring semester.

The announcement to continue online courses through the end of the semester, including finals, was made Wednesday afternoon in a campus update from Chancellor Renee Wachter.

In addition to the extension of online courses, the University is asking students who have traveled away from the Superior campus for spring break to consider whether it is necessary to return to campus for the remainder of the semester.

Students currently in residence halls can apply for an exception to remain in the halls if they cannot return home. Limited dining services will continue to be available.

Chancellor Wallace says “students will receive an email about how to access student support services including advising, registration, tutoring, disability services, student health and counseling, and more.”

The University says decisions about commencement have not yet been made.

“There will be a ceremony, but exactly how it looks has not yet been determined. We want to honor the achievement of our students who have worked so hard to make it to the finish line,” said Wallace.