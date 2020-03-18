Visit Duluth Launches ’30 Days of Giveaways’ to Help Support Local Businesses

They estimate $4 million has been lost by local tourism industry because of canceled events

DULUTH, Minn. – An estimated $4 million has already been lost by the Duluth tourism industry because of canceled sporting events, conferences, and performances.

Tourism is the third largest industry in Duluth, so all those cancellations have been devastating to local businesses.

Visit Duluth has been limiting its promotions while the shutdowns continue.

“We are pulling back on our promotions right now to be sensitive to the fact that travel really isn’t encouraged but we want to be top of mind once it is safe for people to come out on the other side and we want to be the destination that they choose,” said Anna Tanski, president and CEO of Visit Duluth.

Starting March 18th, Visit Duluth is launching a ’30 Days of Giveaways’ promotion.

They bought gift cards from various local businesses and will be giving them away on their website and social media to Duluth visitors and locals.

“If we’re promoting these gift cards, maybe others will buy gift cards, maybe they’ll shop online and we can be all lifted up during this really difficult time,” explained Maarja Anderson Hewitt, Visit Duluth’s media communications manager.

Visit Duluth hopes many of the recently canceled and postponed events will be rescheduled for later in 2020.