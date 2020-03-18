Wisconsin Governor Orders Child Care Settings to Scale Down

MADISON, Wis. – On Wednesday, Governor Tony Evers announced that child care centers may not operate with more than 50 children present at a time.

Additionally, centers may not have more than 10 staff present at a time.

The restriction will go into effect Thursday, March 19 at 8:00 a.m. and will remain in place for the duration of the public health emergency.

“Child care is an essential service for many of the folks working on the front lines to provide healthcare and vital services to our communities during the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Gov. Evers. “This is another step forward to ensure the service continues while protecting our child care providers who are going above and beyond their regular duties to support our families, communities, and state.”

According to the press release, providers are being asked to prioritize families of healthcare and essential service providers.

Those using care who can keep their children home are being asked to do so.

You can read the entire order here.