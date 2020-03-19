Bayfield County Resident Tests Positive for COVID-19
BAYFIELD, Wis. – A Bayfield County resident has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Bayfield County School District has confirmed the resident is a high school student in the district and that the building has been thoroughly cleaned during the past week.
As a precaution, the school building will be closed today and Friday, March 20.
Families with high school students in the district are being asked to self-isolate for 14 days starting today, March 19 through April 2.
According to a press release from the Bayfield County Health Department, the student recently traveled to an area where community spread COVID-19 is occurring and developed symptoms shortly afterward.
Health Department officials say the student is under self-quarantine and they are in daily contact with them to monitor symptoms.
The health department wants to remind the public to follow these steps to avoid getting sick:
- Frequent and thorough hand-washing with soap and water
- Cover coughs and sneezes
- Avoid touching your face
- Stay home when sick
- Practice social distancing
- Avoid large public gatherings and crowds