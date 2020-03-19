Bayfield County Resident Tests Positive for COVID-19

BAYFIELD, Wis. – A Bayfield County resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Bayfield County School District has confirmed the resident is a high school student in the district and that the building has been thoroughly cleaned during the past week.

As a precaution, the school building will be closed today and Friday, March 20.

Families with high school students in the district are being asked to self-isolate for 14 days starting today, March 19 through April 2.

According to a press release from the Bayfield County Health Department, the student recently traveled to an area where community spread COVID-19 is occurring and developed symptoms shortly afterward.

Health Department officials say the student is under self-quarantine and they are in daily contact with them to monitor symptoms.

The health department wants to remind the public to follow these steps to avoid getting sick: