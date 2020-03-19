Billy Tafs Named New Head Coach of Hermantown Baseball Team

Tafs graduated from Hermantown back in 2003 and would go on to play his college ball at UWS.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Back in December, Mike Zagelmayer stepped down as head coach of the Hermantown baseball team. And this week, the Hawks announced who is taking his spot.

Billy Tafs will take over as the new head coach of the Hawks baseball team. He graduated from Hermantown back in 2003 and would go on to play his college ball at UWS. Tafs says he wants to build the program back to what it was when they dominated the Northland.

“The blueprint for success in Hermantown baseball is there. Back when I was going to high school, we made numerous state tournaments in back-to-back-to-back years. The Little League Association is always strong and prevailing so the numbers are always good at the younger levels. Now it’s just a matter of bringing it all together and I think me bringing a good shot in the arm back to the community is going to help that,” said Tafs.

And his first challenge on the job will be to navigate through the postponement of the spring sports season with no way to know if games will be played at all.

“We’re doing a lot of virtual stuff on virtual classrooms and just making sure everyone is taking care of themselves. The health and safety of those student-athletes are obviously first and foremost. We want to make sure that if we end up having a season this year that we hit the ground running so a lot of the stuff we do between now and then is extremely important,” Tafs said.

Fun fact: Zagelmayer’s first year as the head baseball coach was Tafs’ senior year at Hermantown.