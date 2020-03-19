Burrito Union Gives Free Burritos to Kids

DULUTH, Minn. – One Duluth business is giving back to the community, one burrito at a time.

Burrito Union is hosting a free burrito giveaway, Monday through Friday from 11 to 1 for any kid that wants one. They even get a free cookie.

“Rather than getting doom and gloom, I think we take this as an opportunity where we’re erasing uncertainty,” said Rod Raymond, owner of Burrito Union. “They come in for this moment, have a bite to eat and off they go.”

The restaurant provided 300 lunches yesterday and 350 today.