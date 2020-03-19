City of Duluth Holds Press Conference With Community Partners Regarding COVID-19

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth is holding a 10:00 a.m. press conference with community leaders to update the public regarding COVID-19.

This press conference will be closed to the public due to social distancing.

Speakers: 

  • Mayor Emily Larson
  • Congressman Pete Stauber
  • Shawn Krizaj, Duluth Fire Chief & Emergency Management Manager
  • Elena Foshay, City of Duluth Workforce Development Director
  • Chris Fleege, City of Duluth, Planning & Economic Development Director
  • Kevin Gray, St. Louis County Administrator
  • Amy Westbrook, St. Louis County Public Health Division Director
  • Bill Gronseth, ISD 709 Superintendent 
  • Dr. Jon Pryor, Essentia Health East Market President
  • Kevin Nikols, St. Luke’s CEO
  • Holly Sampson, Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation President and CEO
  • Angela Engblom, Memorial Blood Centers
