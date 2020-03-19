City of Duluth Holds Press Conference With Community Partners Regarding COVID-19
DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth is holding a 10:00 a.m. press conference with community leaders to update the public regarding COVID-19.
This press conference will be closed to the public due to social distancing.
Speakers:
- Mayor Emily Larson
- Congressman Pete Stauber
- Shawn Krizaj, Duluth Fire Chief & Emergency Management Manager
- Elena Foshay, City of Duluth Workforce Development Director
- Chris Fleege, City of Duluth, Planning & Economic Development Director
- Kevin Gray, St. Louis County Administrator
- Amy Westbrook, St. Louis County Public Health Division Director
- Bill Gronseth, ISD 709 Superintendent
- Dr. Jon Pryor, Essentia Health East Market President
- Kevin Nikols, St. Luke’s CEO
- Holly Sampson, Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation President and CEO
- Angela Engblom, Memorial Blood Centers