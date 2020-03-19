City Officials Remind Residents To Only Call 911 For Emergencies During Pandemic

DULUTH, Minn. – Emergency services in Duluth are beginning to prioritize emergency calls based on the most immediate need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials are now asking the public to think before they call 911.

The Duluth Fire Department tell us there has been a surge in calls from people with questions about the coronavirus.

They are asking even if you think you have mild flu-like symptoms you should reach out to your primary care doctor instead.

The Duluth fire chief says when you call 911 for non-emergencies it can prevent them from getting to those who need it the most.

“That’s really starting to drain all of our resources throughout the region. Not saying we won’t come, but we really need the community to think about that and consider the people who do need an emergency response,” said Fire Chief Shawn Krizaj.

911 dispatchers will now be filtering calls by asking questions pertaining to symptoms to help prioritize calls.