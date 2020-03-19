Community Action Updates Tax Service

DULUTH, Minn.– The deadline to pay your federal taxes has been extended by 90 days to help people financially during the pandemic.

Community Action Duluth is one of the only places in Duluth where people can file their taxes for free. New social distancing measures are now in place at Community Action.

People can go to their office and take a packet home to fill out. Community Action will process them and have you come in and sign. They say that you still need to file your taxes by April 15 but form 4868 will extend your deadline.

“This is unprecedented for everyone,” said Zayla Asquith-Heinz, Tax Site Supervisor for Community Action. This is a completely new experience. We’re doing the best we can to keep running.”

After taking a weeklong break to prepare, Community Action will be taking returns again tomorrow between 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.