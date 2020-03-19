Duluthians Watch Superintendent Interviews Remotely

Due to the pandemic, the public was not allowed to sit in the room during the interviews, but were able to view in another room.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth superintendent search is marching on despite the global pandemic.

Thursday, the Duluth School Board interviewed the first of six candidates.

Instead, they were in the gym at Old Central High School a few rooms away from where the interview was happening.

There was a television screen to allow them to watch and hear the questions and answers.

One viewer’s kids have already graduated from Denfeld, but he says he is still invested in the future of the school system.

“The well-being of our entire community is depended on the well-being of all of our children so in that regard they are all all of our kids because if we are not educating our children well that affects the entire community,” said Kevin Skwira-Brown, a Duluth resident.

The other five candidates will be interviewed over the next week.