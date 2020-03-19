Engwall Florist Gives Flowers to Healthcare Workers

DULUTH, Minn.– Healthcare workers have been under a lot of stress recently and one floral shop in Duluth wanted to say thank you for all the hard work they are doing.

Engwall Floral surprised healthcare workers at St. Luke’s with about a couple hundred roses today.

This is part of their Random Act of Flowers campaign. They started the campaign after Valentine’s Day and made trips to local nursing homes and hospitals. Engwall Floral says they want to show their appreciation for those working to keep people healthy.

“It really helps just to bring even a small smile to somebody. Maybe they’ll remember that they got that little happiness for the day,” said Floral Designer Diana McMillin.

Engwall Floral also gave flowers to healthcare workers at St. Mary’s today.