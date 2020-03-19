Funeral Plans Put on Hold Due to COVID-19

Downs Funeral and Cremation Services in Superior is postponing services unless family members choose to have a private service with only a few people.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The pandemic is hurting businesses right now as life for many Americans grinds to a halt, including those who have lost a loved one and need to plan a funeral.

Downs Funeral and Cremation Services in Superior is postponing services unless family members choose to have a private service with only a few people.

In some cases, the funeral home is encouraging families to bury or cremate their loved ones now, and have the funeral later.

In an industry that involves grief and mourning, a funeral director says it is difficult to put the process on hold for some families.

“Our concern mainly is for the families and not being able to go through the grieving process at this time, with all the stress that’s going on and then adding a death in there and then it’s going to drag out for them,” said Jeff Cushman, owner and funeral director at Downs Funeral Home.

Cushman added that they are also having difficulties getting hand sanitizer and masks because they are being prioritized to hospitals.