Gas Prices Fall During Coronavirus

DULUTH, Minn. – Gas prices are dropping around the nation, and the Northland is no exception.

Demand is not meeting the amount of supply that is available.

Duluthians say the gas prices are helpful, specifically for who are currently working.

“They drive the company car, pay for the fixing of the car, and the gas and all that, yes, I think it’s doing them all a big favor having gas prices lower,” said Mike Conley, a Duluth resident.

The state average for gas prices is $2.04, according to data from AAA.