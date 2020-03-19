Kari Toyota Deals with Coronavirus Concerns

SUPERIOR, Wis.– Kari Toyota is making changes in how they operate to help everyone stay healthy.

The sales team is wearing gloves during test drives, and the dealership removed chairs in the waiting area to create more space. The service department is still busy, but car sales have slowed down.

“We’re trying to do it in a way that’s smart and healthy. It’s a tough one but we’ll get through this,” Said Chris Kari, General Manager of Kari Toyota. “We’ve been around for 86 plus years. There’s not a lot of businesses that can say we’ve weathered the storm of World War II.”

Kari Toyota is also encouraging people to communicate with them over the phone and email if possible.