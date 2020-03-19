Man Shaves Beard To Help Fight Coronavirus Spread

DULUTH, Minn. – David Uselman is well known at the Bayshore Health Center for his beard.

Now he’s shaving it off to help fend off the virus.

The move comes amid a list of new protocols.

With wearing a mask essential to hospital workers during these times, shaving his beard will allow for the mask to have a direct connection with his face.

“So excessive facial hair that I have is not conducive with having a good contact with your face and having good protection,” Bayshore Health Center Administrator, David Uselman says.

Uselman says the beard took him two years to grow and he might start growing it back next winter.