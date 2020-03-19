Minnesota COVID-19 Cases Hits 89

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Minnesota rose to 89 on Thursday, up 12 from the day before.

The new cases include one in Wadena County in north-central Minnesota.

It’s the state’s first confirmed case so far north.

The count of confirmed cases from the Minnesota Department of Health is lower than the total number of people infected across the state because not everyone who gets sick qualifies for testing.

For more information on confirmed cases in the state, you can visit the Minnesota Department of Health website by clicking here.