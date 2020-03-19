“Pray for Jay” Fundraiser Helps Local Youth Basketball Player

DULUTH, Minn. – The local basketball community has come together to support a local youth basketball player.

Seventh-grader Jay Nick recently had surgery down in St. Paul for a brain tumor. His family set up a GoFundMe page that has already raised well over $40,000. Duluth East boys basketball coach Rhett McDonald says that illustrates how tightly-knit Northland basketball programs are.

“What I think you’d find very interesting is the fact that there are people from all over the basketball communities supporting this kid and his family. You see people from Denfeld, Proctor, Hermantown and Superior giving money. There’s a lot of kids that participate, but it’s a small area and small world where everyone kind of knows each other and we all have each other’s backs,” said McDonald.

If you would like to donate, click here for the GoFundMe page and here for the Meal Train page.