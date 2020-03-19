St. Scholastica Extends Virtual Classes Through the Semester; Commencement Canceled

DULUTH, Minn.– In response to experts’ recommendations on halting the spread of the coronavirus, the College of St. Scholastica has announced that classes will be taught online for the rest of the spring semester, and that commencement exercises will not go forward as planned.

In an announcement Thursday to faculty, staff and students, President Barbara McDonald said that the college will not resume in-person classes for the rest of the spring semester. Instead, classes will be offered online or in other alternative formats. Previously, St. Scholastica had announced that online and alternative classes would be in session at least through April 8.

Students who left residence halls will be able to retrieve their belongings from March 20-30.

McDonald’s announcement also included the news that spring commencement exercises will be canceled.

“Based on the most recent recommendations regarding limits to gatherings and to protect the health of our graduates, their families, alumni, and employees, we will not hold this year’s on-campus commencement events scheduled for May 10,” McDonald wrote. “Instead, we are exploring alternative solutions to honor our graduates, whether that means a rescheduled date in the future or an alternative virtual experience.”

All other campus events for the rest of the semester will be canceled as well, including arts and entertainment events.

All St. Scholastica employees will work remotely starting on March 23, except essential employees with campus-specific duties. College-sponsored domestic and international travel have been suspended until further notice.